Family members were still gathered outside Rady Children’s Hospital Sunday as 9-year-old Ezekiel Valdivia was in critical condition, fighting for his life.

Ezekiel Valdivia is the only family member who survived an apparent case of murder-suicide on Saturday, investigators confirmed.

The San Diego Police Department said a mother, a father and their four children were found wounded in a home on the 2100 block of Flintridge Drive in San Diego’s Paradise Hills community Saturday morning. Five of the family members died.

Investigators believe the father shot his family and then himself, SDPD Lt. Matt Dobbs said.

Family members later identified the parents as José Valdivia, 31, and Sabrina Rosario, 29, and their sons Enzie Valdivia, 3, Zuriel Valdivia, 5, and Zeth Valdivia, 11.

NBC 7 spoke with Sabrina Rosario’s brother-in-law, Karl Albright, who said he remembers her as a loving and caring mother.

“She was a light to her children, and did not let that darkness hit them,” Albright said. “She was always loving, always caring, always happy.”

He described what she’d been through and said she had a hard life.

“Living in fear, looking over her shoulder, having this guy stalking her. For the last year she had lived a really hard life, and it’s sad,” Albright said.

Sabrina Rosario's sister, Jocelyn Rosario, told NBC 7 the two parents were high school sweethearts and Sabrina Rosario filed for a divorce that was never finalized. She claimed José Valdivia did not want the divorce and began stalking his wife, telling her he had suicidal thoughts.

He once sent his wife photos of alcohol and a gun, Jocelyn Rosario said, adding Sabrina Rosario was killed in the home she grew up in.

Dobbs said the father was the suspect in this case, and no other suspects were outstanding.

“I wish, I really wish if I would’ve done anything differently, I would’ve taken her out and gotten her, her own [gun] for defense,” Albright said.

Albright set up a GoFundMe page to help the family with funeral and medical expenses.

“The monetary burden of something like this happening,” Albright said. “If you’d ever have to bury one person you can imagine how much that is. We have to bury four and that’s not including medical expenses for the one that we’re still fighting for.”

Albright said Ezekiel Valdivia is still on life support and in critical condition. He explained he was hit once in the leg and once in the head.

“The way she raised her children you would never know they were from a bad neighborhood, very polite, never argumentative,” Albright told NBC 7.

As of Saturday afternoon the GoFundMe page had raised nearly $13,000.