A man who was pepper sprayed and Tased by police just filed a complaint against The San Diego Police Department because he says they failed to recognize he was deaf.

Jeffrey Robinson was parked in a yellow zone outside of a thrift store in Hillcrest in August 2017.

Robinson told NBC 7 he had only been in the yellow zone for a few minutes when he saw a parking enforcement officer putting a ticket on his car. He said he tried to gesture to the officer that he had only been in the store for a few minutes when the confrontation escalated and the officer pepper sprayed him. Three police officers then showed up, and, according to the complaint, they Tased him multiple times.

The complaint says bystanders yelled to the officers that he was deaf, but a sign language interpreter was not called to the scene.

Robinson sent NBC 7 a Facebook message saying officers need more training. "The police needs to be educated and better at handling the situation whenever anyone yells at them that the person they're dealing with happens to be hearing challenged,” he wrote.

Allie Riceman of Deaf Community Services San Diego also spoke to NBC 7 through an interpreter. “Really it’s an unfortunate situation and hopefully in the future, if there’s any similar situation it could be addressed differently,” Riceman said.

In a statement to NBC 7, the San Diego Police Department said they can’t comment on current litigation.

The city attorney's office said it would respond through the courts.

Meanwhile, Deaf Community Services say they do work with police on how to properly deal with deaf people.