DEA Finds Fentanyl, Hash Oil Lab in Chula Vista Home

A DEA narcotics team seized fentanyl and a butane hash oil lab while executing a search warrant Wednesday in Chula Vista.

A DEA Narcotics Task Force raided the home on 2nd Avenue just after noon.

Investigators found what they believed was fentanyl, and a San Diego County Hazmat team called in for assistance confirmed the substance was the extremely dangerous synthetic opioid.

According to the DEA, two milligrams of fentanyl is enough to cause a lethal overdose.

The DEA also found a butane hash oil lab inside the home. Hash oil, also known as honey oil, is a concentrated resin extracted from cannabis. Many extraction methods involve butane or ethanol.

One person was taken into custody. The DEA did not say if that person owned the home.

It was at least the second time a hash oil lab was discovered in the county this week. On Sunday, a hash oil lab sparked an explosion in the garage of a home in Mira Mesa. Three people were injured

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.