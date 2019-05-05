Home Explosion in Mira Mesa: SDPD

The San Diego Police Department and San Diego Fire-Rescue are responding to reports of an explosion at a home in Mira Mesa.

It was reported around 6 p.m. Sunday night at the 10000 block of Sunny Meadow Street.

There are two patients confirmed with major burn injuries, and a third patient is being transported to UC San Diego Medical Center, Hillcrest, said SDFD Battalion, Chief Rick Ballard.

NBC 7 spoke with Kelly Zombro, Deputy Fire chief for SDFD who was at the scene of the fire.

“It's significant enough that we have three victims that were brunt, they weren't able to get out of the structure quick enough, so you have to assume that the fire was moving pretty quickly from the very beginning," said fire chief Zombro.

Firefighters were able to stop the spread of the fire before it reached other houses. Only one neighboring house suffered exterior damages from the heat said, fire chief Zombro.

The structure itself sustained heavy damage throughout.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.