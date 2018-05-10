Councilwoman Lorie Zapf is proposing a ban on motorized scooters on beach boardwalks after her office saw a lot of complaints. NBC 7's Artie Ojeda is in Pacific Beach with the story. (Published 4 hours ago)

San Diego City Councilwoman Lorie Zapf is seeking an emergency ordinance that will ban motorized scooters from beach boardwalks and nearby walkways.

Since February, when they first were introduced, motorized scooters operated by Bird and LimeBike have grown in popularity.

But so too have the number of complaints.

According to a statement by Zapf, residents have complained about the continued reckless use of motorized scooters along the Mission Beach Boardwalk. This type of behavior has resulted in collisions, accidents and bodily injuries

Zapf sent a memo on April 20th asking for assistance from Mayor Kevin Faulconer regarding motorized scooters prior to the start of summer. Zapf’s office says the mayor’s staff is working on bringing an emergency ordinance before the city council on May 22.

Currently, state law prohibits the use of motorized scooters on sidewalks. However, the law doesn’t apply to boardwalks. The ordinance seeks to amend the existing San Diego municipal code.

Zapf is planning a Friday news conference to discuss the issue.

Meanwhile, beachgoers say they support an effort to regulate motorized scooters on the boardwalk.

“The boardwalk seems like a place we should get rid of any motorized vehicle,” said Renee Griffith who works in Pacific beach and often walks on the boardwalk.

Jennifer Allen is the manager of Ocean’s Ice Cream shop. She says the scooters are often dumped outside of her business, and riders are often reckless.

“They just come flying around, hit children, hit families, just causing havoc, basically,” said Allen.

But Will Hoyt, who is from Chicago, says the scooters are a great mode of transportation for people visiting the city.

“Me and my friend just used these today as something to explore the city. So I think there are positives and negatives, but overall, I think it’s positive from an outsider’s view,” said Hoyt.

Zapf says the proposed emergency ordinance would ban motorized scooters from Crystal Pier south to the jetty. It would not apply to motorized scooters used by the disabled.

The following statement was released by Rachel Harvey Katz, Strategic Communications Manager, Crosscut Strategies, LLC., on behalf of Bird scooters.

“Since Bird launched here in January, the people San Diego have truly embraced us as a convenient, environmentally friendly way to get around. In our productive conversations with the city, we all agree about the importance of protecting the public right of way from all vehicles -- cars, bikes, and Birds. We are optimistic that we can collaborate with San Diego officials to build a framework that permits more transportation options that help the city meet its ambitious goals to reduce its carbon footprint by 40 percent by 2030. To begin addressing the concerns raised by city officials, Bird is in the process of hiring Safety Ambassadors to educate the community about proper riding and parking habits. As we continue this dialogue with the city, we at Bird will continue to abide by our Save Our Sidewalks Pledge, which includes collecting all vehicles each evening, growing responsibly, and remitting $1 per vehicle per day to city governments so they can build more bike lanes, promote safe riding, and maintain our shared infrastructure.”