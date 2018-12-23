Community Supports Road-Rage Victim's Family

NBC 7's Brittany Ford talks to his fiancé who says this time of year is especially hard on the family. (Published Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018)

A Chula Vista community came together Sunday to help the children of the man who was killed in a road-rage stabbing.

Instead of decorating her home with holiday cheer, Sasha Martinez is trying to fill the void in her heart.

"He was the joker. He was the sarcastic one. He would give everyone a hard time. It was his way of show affection. And that’s what we miss the most,” she explained.

Martinez's fiancé Horace Williams, 36, was stabbed in the aftermath of what police say was a road-rage incident turned deadly.

It happened Nov. 27 near Willow Street in Bonita just minutes away from the couple’s home.

The hardest part, she said has been for their children, Amaya, 3, Amelia, 6, Estela, 9, and 18-month twin girls.

"So many memories that they could've had together,” Martinez said. “Now, all I have is videos and pictures for them to remember him by."

But the Chula Vista community ensured their holiday didn’t lack love.

A Christmas party for the family was held at the Montevalle Community Center in Eastlake. Food, presents and activities at the event were all donated by people in the community.

“I know in my heart that he is smiling. And it’s making him happy, just sucks that he wasn’t here to see it,” Martinez said wiping away tears.

She told NBC 7 her fiancé wouldn't have wanted it any other way, but that she is still stuck with the question of why.

"I’ll never understand the reason why it went that way," she said. "The fact that my daughters won't have their father anymore."