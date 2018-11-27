The scene of the possible road rage incident in Chula Vista on Nov. 27.

A man was stabbed and killed Tuesday following a car crash in Chula Vista that is being investigated by police as possible road rage.

Chula Vista Police Department (CVPD) Lt. Kelly said officers were called to Willow Street and Sweetwater Road at around 11 a.m. to investigate a car accident near the bridge involving a white Ford Ranger and silver minivan.

There, officers found a man suffering from a stab wound. He was rushed to a local hospital.

Photo credit: Joe Little/NBC 7

CVPD Capt. Phil Collum said the stabbing victim – a man in his 50s, whose name was not immediately released – died from his wounds. Collum said a man in his 30s was detained at the scene of the crash, suspected in the deadly stabbing.

Investigators believe the man in the Ford Ranger stabbed the man in the minivan. The captain could not confirm what led to the stabbing or if the incident stemmed from road rage.

Collum said there may have been witnesses. The investigation is ongoing.

Photo credit: Joe Little/NBC 7

