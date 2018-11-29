The man who was stabbed to death in Chula Vista was identified as 36-year old Horace Williams. Williams was a father to five daughters, including one-and-a-half-year-old twins. NBC 7's Artie Ojeda reports. (Published Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018)

A man accused of stabbing and killing a driver during a suspected road rage confrontation in Chula Vista earlier this week headed to court Thursday.

Rickey Smith, 60, faces one count of first-degree murder in the stabbing death of Horace Williams, 36. He is being represented by prominent San Diego defense attorney Brian Watkins.

Williams -- a father of five daughters, ages 1 to 9 -- was killed Tuesday morning at the intersection of Willow Street and Sweetwater Road after dropping his daughters off at school.

The stabbing was the violent culmination of a dispute that took place between Smith and Williams as they drove in the area.

Man Accused in Deadly Road Rage Stabbing is Church Leader

NBC 7's Dave Summers spoke to a friend of the suspect who can't imagine the man as a suspect in a homicide. (Published Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018)

Chula Vista Police Department (CVPD) Capt. Phil Collum said witnesses spotted the men yelling at one another as they drove in what he, at first, called a "rolling altercation."

Smith was in a white Ford Ranger, Williams was in a silver minivan.

Investigators said that as the dispute escalated, Smith pulled up alongside Williams and allegedly threw a soda at him.

Moments later, Smith pulled in front of Williams' van and slammed on his brakes, causing Williams to rear-end him, according to police.

CVPD called the collision minor but what happened next was anything but that.

Following the fender-bender, Smith got out of his truck, approached Williams and, according to witnesses, punched him through a window. Smith then stabbed Williams with a retractable blade knife. That knife was found in Smith's belt when officers arrived, according to the CVPD.

Possible Road Rage Incident Ends in Deadly Stabbing

A car crash in Chula Vista ended with one person being stabbed to death. NBC 7's Joe Little has more. (Published Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018)

When police got to the area, Williams was lying on the ground. Remnants of blood could be seen on the roadway.

Williams was rushed to a local hospital but ended up dying from his wounds a short time later, Collum said. The stabbing took place less than two miles away from Williams' home, his family said.

Smith waited at the scene and cooperated with police as they began questioning him. Ultimately, he was arrested on one count of first-degree murder.

It is unknown how many times Williams was stabbed. Smith was not injured in the altercation, Collum said.

The police captain called the incident a "tragedy" and said that, while cases of road rage do occur, the severity of this case takes it to a new level.

Collum said the area around the intersection is highly-trafficked and he believes there could be several witnesses who saw a portion of the events leading up to the stabbing. Any of those details could help police piece together what happened as the investigation continues.

The scene of the possible road rage incident in Chula Vista on Nov. 27.

Photo credit: Joe Little/NBC 7

Collum said witnesses can call the CVPD's tip line at (619) 422-TIPS.

NBC 7 learned that Smith is involved at St. Stephen's Church of God in San Diego, where he plays the organ and his wife is a youth minister.

Those who know Smith were shocked to hear of his arrest, including Bishop George McKinney, who told NBC 7 the incident is completely out of character for Smith and he has no idea what could have set him off.

Meanwhile, Williams' family is distraught and trying to cope with the abrupt loss of their loved one. Williams' brother told NBC 7 the father of five was engaged and had planned to wed on his birthday, next March.

Loved ones have created an online fundraiser page to help cover funeral costs. On that GoFundMe page, Williams is described as a "funny, laid-back and amazing person."