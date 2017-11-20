Collision Causes Vehicle to Crash into Miramar Building

NBC 7's Ashley Matthews reports on a car accident in Miramar that has injured three people. (Published 5 hours ago)

Three people were taken to the hospital Monday after a three-vehicle collision caused one car to crash into a building in Miramar.

At approximately 3:52 p.m., emergency rescue services were requested at 8888 Miramar Road, according to the San Diego Police Department.

When first responders arrived three patients were transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. One person was complaining of back pain and minor injuries.

According to the police report, the initial collision occurred at the intersection of Camino Ruiz and Miramar Road, but continued into the parking lot of Tough Turtle Turf.

One of the vehicles, a van labled The Contents Specialists, ended up plowing right into an office in the Tough Turtle Turf, according to police.

One woman was in the office at the time and was thrown over her desk, but did not seek medical assistance.

A new fire pit that had been installed at the entrance of the building took the brunt of the damage, according to police.

The extent of injuries to the three drivers is unknown. Check back for updates.



