A local business owner and father attacked in a home invasion robbery in Clairemont last week has died, San Diego police confirmed Tuesday.

Randy Taing, 58, was severely hurt on April 5 during a robbery at a home on Ashford Street, near Lindbergh Neighborhood Park. According to the San Diego Police Department, Taing had been on life-support since the attack. He succumbed to his injuries Monday evening.

Neighbors told NBC 7 last week that Taing owns Rose Donuts, a popular shop with locations in San Diego’s Morena and Linda Vista communities.

According to investigators, the home invasion robbery happened at around 11:45 a.m. Although critically hurt in the process, Taing was able to call his son to tell him there had been a theft at the family’s home. The son then called 911 and rushed home to check on his father.

Police are Investigating a Clairemont Home Invasion

(Published Friday, April 5, 2019)

When the son got to the house, he found Taing suffering from what police described as “apparent trauma to his upper body.” The SDPD has not yet confirmed the nature of the victim’s injuries.

When officers got to the scene, Taing was no longer breathing. He was taken to a local hospital and admitted to the Intensive Care Unit. He never regained consciousness, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. The SDPD said Taing was home alone at the time of the robbery. A safe was stolen from the home, but investigators have not said what was inside.

At this point, police said there is no suspect information. Anyone with details on this case can reach out to the SDPD’s Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

On Saturday, NBC 7 visited Rose Donuts. The shop was closed and a sign had been taped to the door that read: “Closed indefinitely until further notice. Thank you for understanding.”