A man accused in six separate sex assaults -- many of them at knifepoint -- appeared in a San Diego courtroom Tuesday for the first time since investigators were able to track down the suspect using DNA technology.

Christopher VanBuskirk, 46, was arrested in Goodyear, Arizona, on April 29 in connection with the sex assaults, four of which date back nearly 24 years. He was extradited to San Diego Monday to face charges for four of the cases, which allegedly happened in San Diego County in 1995. VanBuskirk was booked into San Diego Central Jail on five felony counts including rape by force.

According to investigators, the first knifepoint sex assault allegedly involving VanBuskirk happened on Aug. 18, 1995. Three more similar attacks followed between that date and Nov. 17, 1995.

In all four cases, investigators collected DNA samples. All four samples belonged to the same suspect, but investigators, at that time, were not able to identify the suspect.

In 1999, when the San Diego Police Department began participating in the Combined DNA Index System, investigators were still unable to find a match for the mystery DNA samples collected at the sex crimes four years prior.

The cases remained unsolved.

Then, in March 2002 and November 2004, DNA samples were collected from two victims of sexual assaults in Riverside County. Both of those victims were attacked at knifepoint; the samples matched SDPD's mystery samples from the 1995 cases.

Nearly 15 years later, investigators finally got their big break in the case they had long been after.

In February 2019, the SDPD's Sex Crime Unit reached out to the FBI for help. The two agencies worked together and, with the help of public access genealogical databases, were able to identify a potential suspect in all six sex assault cases: VanBuskirk.

Through their investigation, officials identified direct family members of VanBuskirk whose DNA was then compared to the samples developed from evidence at the scenes of the crimes.

Investigators traced VanBuskirk's whereabouts to Arizona, where he was most recently living, and arrested him.

An extradition document filed with the Maricopa County Superior Court in Arizona after VanBuskirk's arrest stated the suspect is married and has a child.

SDPD spokesperson Shawn Takeuchi told NBC 7 Tuesday that investigators have spoken to the four San Diego victims of the sex assaults. He said they were each "shocked and ecstatic" to hear of VanBuskirk's arrest.