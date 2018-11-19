A chase lasted only minutes before a motorcyclist crashed in the Midway District of San Diego on Monday.

California Highway Patrol officers attempted to pull over the motorcycle for speeding on westbound Interstate 8 just west of I-805 just before 10:45 a.m. but the rider took off, Officer Tommy Doerr said.

The motorcyclist led officers on the freeway before exiting onto city streets.

Then, less than five minutes after the chase began, the motorcyclist crashed on Hancock Street near Camino Del Rio South, near the Valley View Casino Center, Doerr said.

No one was injured in the crash but there was damage to property, he said.

Some streets were blocked so CHP could investigate the crash.

No other information was available.

