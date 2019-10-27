Cal Fire Warns Fire Weather Not Over, Exercise Caution

NBC 7's Erika Cervantes spoke to a Cal Fire spokesman who said residents must remain alert.

Even though temperatures have dropped, Cal Fire warns residents must stay vigilant and exercise caution as strong winds continue to blow.

"Please don't get too complacent. The weather actually feels pretty nice out here right now, it's cool and that's almost a greater concern for us right now," Cal Fire Captain and Public Information Officer Thomas Shoots told NBC 7.

Despite the gloomy fall weather, wildfires were still burning today in San Diego County as firefighters continued work on the Miller Fire in Valley Center and the Sawday Fire in Ramona.

Those fires were good reminders that San Diego County is still in fire season.

Cause of Sawday Fire Still Under Investigation

NBC 7s Erika Cervanted has the latest update from Ramona (Published Friday, Oct. 25, 2019)

Fall is historically one of the most dangerous times of the year for wildfires in California. Seven of the state's 10-most destructive wildfires occurred in October -- many fueled by monster winds, including Santa Ana gusts.

"This isn't the time to let your guard down, please be very diligent with everything you do. If you’re working outdoors, please do not do anything that might spark a fire," Shoots said.

Possible fire sparks can even come from mowing your lawn and hitting a rock.

At Cal Fire San Diego, increases in staffing and equipment are still in effect from last week's Santa Ana winds and high fire danger.

"We know the weather’s going to continue to be a problem for us so we kept all that stuff staffed and not just for San Diego County but to help out our surrounding counties if they end up getting a fire as well," Shoots added.

Equipment was also spread out all over the county, especially out east in the rural areas.

Miller Fire Destroys 3 Buildings, 75% Contained

NBC 7's Erika Cervantes spoke to a resident who said this fire was different in its aggression and speed. (Published 32 minutes ago)

"Everything’s spread evenly and we're going to keep everything in place until we know for sure the situation has stabilized fire wise."

As of Sunday evening, no customers were under power shutoff advisories.