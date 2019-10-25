Evacuation Orders in Progress For Miller Fire Near Valley Center

Evacuations are in order for the area near the Miller Fire reported near Valley Center, said officials.

The fire was seen around 1 p.m. near Miller Lane and Cole Grade Lane. By 1:32 p.m., Cal Fire said the fire was at six acres, burning in heavy fuels.

Evacuations were ordered near the area of the fire by 1:38 p.m. A temporary evacuation point was established at Valley Center High School.

NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said winds in the area were gusty and humidity was lower than 10 percent, which could contribute to a challenging firefight.

“Right now is the worst of it. Things will be getting better as we head through the late afternoon hours and especially as we head into the evening,” Parveen said.

Cal Fire Capt. Thomas Shoots advises people to evacuate early if you have a compromised immune system due to smoke.

“When it comes to air quality, really – you don’t have to be in an evacuation order area to really experience and have issues. Anybody who already has a compromised immune system, already has trouble getting down to their house – those people, we want to evacuate early,” said Shoots.

The fire started amid a Red Flag Warning for much of Southern California due to dangerous fire-fueling conditions.

The warning went into effect at 5 a.m. Thursday and was scheduled until 5 p.m. Friday. During that time, the combination of gusty winds, hot temperatures and low humidity that make the perfect conditions for wildfires to spark and spread rapidly.

Fire agencies staffed up Thursday to prepare for the hazardous conditions. Cal Fire San Diego brought in an extra air tanker to the Ramona Air Base on Wednesday. The agency added an additional eight engines, four water tenders and a helicopter to help in any firefight that arises.

Fall is historically one of the most dangerous times of the year for wildfires in California. Seven of the state's 10-most destructive wildfires occurred in October -- many fueled by monster winds, including Santa Ana gusts.

On Oct. 21, 2007, one of the most destructive series of wildfires in San Diego County started with the Witch Creek Fire near Santa Ysabel. In the days that followed, the Harris and Guejito Fires sparked. In total, the fires burned about 228,000 acres and burned more than 2,000 structures. 10 people died.

No other information was available.

