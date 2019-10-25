Cal Fire San Diego responded with air and ground crews to a brush fire east of Ramona that had grown to about 70 acres with no containment on Friday.

Smoke was reported near State Route 78 and Old Julian Highway at about 9:20 a.m. The fire, called the Sawday fire by firefighters, was spreading at a "critical" rate and within an hour had grown to 60 acres, according to Cal Fire.

San Diego County Sheriff's deputies were going door-to-door to evacuate residents near the fire. Homes west of Littlepage Road and South of Old Julian Highway were being evacuated.

The following streets are under evacuation order:

Sawday Truck Trail

Littlepage Rd

Littlepage Ln

Old Julian Hwy

Creek Hollow Dr

Creek Hollow Rd

The county was also alerting those communities via a reverse 911 call. To ensure you get alerts, sign up at ReadySanDiego.org.

The Ramona Rodeo Grounds at 421 Aqua Lane were established as an evacuation point.

The Bellena Vista Farm, a horse ranch located off Old Julian Highway, said they were one of the businesses under evacatuation at about 10 a.m. A person from the facility told NBC 7 they were "packing up."

"If you have an evacuation warning be ready to leave in 15 minutes. If you have an evactuation order call be ready to leave immediately," San Diego County Communication Officer Alex Bell told NBC 7.

At least one structure was destroyed in the Sawday Fire, Cal Fire San Diego spokesperson Thomas Shoots said.

Eastbound State Route 78 were close from 3rd Street to Old Julian Highway for about an hour when the fire broke out but were reopened by 10:35 a.m.

Cal Fire's Witch Creek fire station was near the blaze so crews were able to arrive quickly. At least 10 engines each carrying 500 gallons of water, a helicopter and a firefighting aircraft were initially sent.

Shoots said ground crews were cutting a containment line around the fire while firefighting helicopters and an aircraft dropped water and fire retardant on the blaze.

SkyRanger 7 spotted a firefighting helicopter circling the blaze and making repeated water drops.

The fire started amid a Red Flag Warning for much of Southern California due to dangerous fire-fueling conditions.

The Red Flag Warning went into effect at 5 a.m. Thursday and was scheduled until 5 p.m. Friday. During that time, the combination of gusty winds, hot temperatures and low humidity that make the perfect conditions for wildfires to spark and spread rapidly.

A San Diego Gas & Electric camera captured a plume of smoke rising over the mountains Friday morning. The smoke column was flowing sideways, meaning gusts could fuel the fire's spread.

Shoots confirmed that winds were a challenge for crews.

Easterly winds were blowing in the 50 mile-per-hour range and showed no signs of letting up until the evening, NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said.

Humidity in the area was below 9 percent. Both were possible contributing factors to a difficult firefight.

Fire agencies staffed up Thursday to prepare for the hazardous conditions. Cal Fire San Diego brought in an extra air tanker to the Ramona Air Base on Wednesday. The agency added an additional eight engines, four water tenders and a helicopter to help in any firefight that arises.

Fall is historically one of the most dangerous times of the year for wildfires in California. Seven of the state's 10-most destructive wildfires occurred in October -- many fueled by monster winds, including Santa Ana gusts.

