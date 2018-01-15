Break-In Reported at Local Bunny Shelter

San Diego police are investigating a break-in reported at the San Diego House Rabbit Society.

When police arrived to the location on Mercury Street in Kearny Mesa around 2 a.m., officers found the door forced open.

The cash register was tampered with, but no money was taken.

As far as we know, all the rabbits are safe.

There was a security guard nearby, but the person did not see or hear anything, police said.



