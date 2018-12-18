Boy Struck by Car While Viewing Christmas Lights in Ocean Beach

NBCPhiladelphia.com

A child out looking at holiday lights with his family in Ocean Beach was struck by a vehicle when he stepped off the curb, San Diego police said.

The family was walking on the north side of Newport Avenue after 6 p.m. Monday when the 7-year-old boy was struck by a car.

Investigators said the boy stepped from the sidewalk into the street while viewing the lights on the south side of Newport Avenue.

The boy suffered a leg injury and was taken to a nearby hospital, according to police.

NYC for the Holidays with Marianne Kushi

(Published Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018)

The Lexus driver stayed at the scene.

The San Diego Police Traffic Division is investigating the incident but preliminary information indicates the driver was not under the influence of alcohol at the time of the collision.