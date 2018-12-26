It's the second major crash involved in a motorized scooter over the last 24 hours. NBC 7's Ramon Galindo. (Published Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018)

A Chula Vista man who suffered fatal injuries while riding a dockless scooter Saturday was using the scooter "without permission" the company told NBC 7 Wednesday.

Esteban Galindo, 26, was riding a Bird scooter on Third Avenue at approximately 4 a.m. on Dec. 22 when he collided with a car.

Galindo died as a result of his injuries. His death is the first connected with the dockless scooters that have become a common sight around San Diego County this year.

Chula Vista police and officials with the Bird scooter company are working together to piece together what happened in the moments leading up to the fatal collision.

The investigation could take months, police said. For now, Galindo’s family and friends have created a memorial honoring him near the spot where the crash occurred.

“You never think this would happen to them. You always think this person's going to live forever," cousin Mexi Morales told NBC 7. "It is very sad but the best thing we can do is be in prayers and handle it one step at a time. Just be with your family, that's about it."

The driver that was involved in the collision with Galindo’s scooter pulled over.

The vehicle was traveling southbound on Third Avenue and had the green light, police said. The driver told police the man riding the electric scooter had “come out of nowhere.”

A representative from Bird said the scooters don’t work between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. for safety reasons.

Family members say Galindo got the scooter from the house of a friend who charges scooters for Bird.

In a statement, Bird said: “We are working closely with law enforcement on the investigation and currently understand that the victim was on a Bird that he had taken without permission and was subsequently struck by a car.”

Galindo's family has created an online fundraising page to help cover funeral expenses.