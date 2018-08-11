Back-to-School Prep for Military Children

The first day of school can be nerve-wracking for some children. It’s even more difficult for the children of our nation's service members.

The San Diego Unified School District, on Saturday, is helping them feel a little more welcome.

“I'm nervous about leaving mommy and daddy and brother,” Joann Stanley, who is about to start kindergarten, said.

Stanley isn't the only nervous military child here. She is one of the more than 9,000 children in San Diego Unified who come from a military family.

These families often move and find it difficult to navigate in their new town and school.

“Sometimes the wives of the spouses of the military tend to keep themselves sheltered or keep in or don't make a lot of friends so we don't know our resources are out there," Sarah Stanley, Joann’s mom said.

Realizing that shortfall, the teachers and staff at SDUSD stepped in by hosting a Military Appreciate Day.

“A lot of them get their orders and they're moving over the summer,” Superintendent Cindy Marten said. “Just met a family that drove 9 days across the country and they get to come here for this one-stop shop."

The Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard along with 30 community agencies also took part in the event where military families can enroll, get school supplies and get immunized.

“To have an event like this is awesome because you've got booths and things set up where I wouldn't have known we could do all this and have all these opportunities for our kids," Sarah Stanley said.

Opportunities so they are ready for the first day of school.

“I like school and I want to (learn) my ABCs," Joann Stanley said.