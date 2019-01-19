Armed Suspects Rob San Carlos Jewelry Store

Three masked gunmen robbed a San Carlos jewelry store Saturday afternoon in a smash-and-grab, police said.

The three men walked into San Carlos Jewelers, located at 8700 Lake Murray Blvd., around 1:15 p.m. and started smashing display cases, San Diego Police Officer Sarah Foster said.

When the owner came to see what was happened, one of the suspects pointed a gun at her and told her to get on the ground, she said.

The suspects grabbed an undetermined amount of jewelry and fled, the officer said.

The robbery is similar in style to the two that happened at Jared jewelry stores in the past seven weeks.

On Jan. 17, an armed suspect told everyone at the Carmel Mountain Jared store to get on the ground while a second suspect smashed display cases with a hammer and took the jewelry.

Six weeks earlier, on Dec. 5, two suspects did a smash-and-grab heist at another Jared store in Mission Valley.

The men, dressed in dark clothing and masked by bandanas, pointed a gun at customers and stole $200,000 worth of jewelry, police said.

Despite the similarity, police, at this point, have yet linked the latest one with the other two.