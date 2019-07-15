City Pool Closed After Suspected Vandal Threw Glass in Pool

A San Diego city pool was closed after it was vandalized with broken glass over the weekend, according to city officials.

Employees of the Allied Gardens Pool said the swim center was closed Monday because someone reportedly threw glass bottles over the fence, shattering around and in the pool. NBC 7 was at the scene and saw pieces of clear glass at the bottom of the pool.

Crews must now drain, vacuum and refill the pool, which may take up to a week.

“It’s a huge bummer. It’s sad,” Amy Snyder told NBC 7.

Parents and their children showed up at the pool on Monday afternoon for swim lessons only to find the place shut down.

“I wanted my daughter to start this swim class, and I wanted her to be a stronger swimmer for the summer,” said Snyder. “It was really convenient because it fit between other camps we have going on this summer.”

Swimming lessons at the Allied Gardens Pool will be on hold until crews clean the scene.

A sign was posted outside the swim center that said, “Pool is CLOSED due to vandalism. We apologize for the inconvenience. – AG Staff”

“I was really surprised because this is for the community; it's not for people to destroy,” said Nadine Corley. “When I saw that and they explained what had happened, I was very surprised that it happened here.”

Officials did not release a description for a suspect or suspects.