A woman arrested for an outstanding warrant is in dire condition after she became ill while officers were processing her at San Diego Police Headquarters.

The San Diego Police Department (SDPD) said Aleah Jenkins, 24, was arrested during a traffic stop Tuesday on La Jolla Village Drive for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant for possession of methamphetamines.

During the arrest, police said Jenkins “became ill” and vomited. The SDPD said officers called for paramedics to help Jenkins but she allegedly told them her stomach was just upset, so that call to medics was canceled.

Jenkins was taken to San Diego Police Headquarters. As officers prepared to book her into jail, she became unconscious. The SDPD said officers called for paramedics and Jenkins was taken to a local hospital.

First Alert Weather 'It's Been a While:' 1st Major Fall Storm Dumps Rain on SD

As of 10 a.m. Friday, she was on life support.

The SDPD said Jenkins’ case is currently being investigated by the department’s Homicide Unit.

“The investigators are conducting an exhaustive investigation into the facts surrounding the arrest and the events leading up to the female going into medical distress,” a statement released Friday by police read. “At this point, there is no indication any force was used on the female.”

Police said controlled substances were found hidden in Jenkins’ clothing, leading investigators to suspect she may have experienced an overdose.

The SDPD officer who transported Jenkins is a 6-year veteran of the department, though his name is not being released at this time.

Anyone with information on the case can reach out to the SDPD’s Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

NBC 7 is in the process of trying to reach Jenkins’ family to get updates on her condition.