A Look Into the Future of Housing in San Diego

It's a question on many people's minds: What will the housing market look like in San Diego in the near future?

San Diego Association of Governments' Regional Planning Committee (SANDAG) met Friday downtown to discuss regional growth forecasts and regional housing need assessments.

SANDAG estimates by 2050 the population of San Diego will grow from 3.3 million to 4 million people, meaning 700,000 new people will be living in the area. There will also be 360,000 more jobs and the need for 509,000 housing units.

These estimates are based on a forecast by the California Department of Finance Population.

"The year 2050 is a long time out," said John Barry, who lives in North Park. "I think there needs to be more affordable housing put in up front."



With that growth in mind, SANDAG estimates the areas that will need the most housing added is San Diego, Chula Vista and Escondido. The least growth will be Solana Beach and Coronado.

"I think there needs to be more housing in places like Poway and Julian," said Karrie Wilson, while walking in San Diego Friday.

SANDAG is trying to get ahead of the increase so that infrastructure, available housing and transportation can accomodate the increasing population.



