9 People Hospitalized in Encinitas Following High-Speed Chase That Ended in Multi-Vehicle Crash

Nine people were hospitalized following a multi-vehicle crash that was the result of a car chase in Encinitas, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).

The short-lived pursuit began just before 8:30 a.m. Sunday in Encinitas when a high-speed driver in a Nissan Sentra refused to yield for authorities. CHP said the pursuit came to an end just two minutes later in a crash at the intersection of Encinitas Boulevard and Via Cantebria.

Pictures from the scene show three vehicles -- the Nissan, a Chevy Traverse and a Volkswagen Jetta -- stalled in the intersection, all with notable damage. One car in particular had the heaviest damage to its front side.

Authorities said no serious injuries occurred in the crash, but nine people were hospitalized as a precaution. CHP said five people were in the pursuit car and four others who were in the other vehicles were hospitalized.

CHP did not identify the driver accused of instigating the pursuit, but did say he was a 19-year-old man. Authorities added that alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash.

CHP did not say if the driver who instigated the pursuit would face any charges or if that person was arrested.

The case remains under investigation and the intersection will be closed until at least 12:30 p.m.