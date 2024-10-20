5,300+ without power in downtown San Diego area

More than 5,300 SDG&E customers in downtown San Diego, Little Italy, Balboa Park and Golden Hill were suddenly without power on Saturday evening, according to SDG&E's power outage map.

Around the same time, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department responded to a call about an electrical issue at the 700 block of Kettner Blvd., but it is not yet known if they are related.

SDG&E crews are investigating the situation at the 700 block of Kettner Blvd. The cause of the outage, according to SDG&E's website, is a need to repair equipment.

Crews planned to start a restoration process at 7 p.m. and power should be restored within an hour, SDG&E Communications Manager Anthony Wagner told NBC 7 around 6:40 p.m.

This is a developing story. NBC 7's digital team will update this page with new information as it arrives into the newsroom.