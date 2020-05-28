5 More DMV Field Offices Reopen in San Diego County

Five more field offices for the Department of Motor Vehicles will reopen on Thursday in San Diego County for limited services, the department announced.

DMV field offices in Poway, Clairemont, El Cajon, Chula Vista and San Ysidro will be among the 46 to reopen across the state on Thursday, but some major changes will be in store.

Appointments will be required for all visits and the DMV writes on its website that offices will only offer a limited number of services that require in-person visits, such as:

Paying registration for a vehicle impounded because of registration-related issues;

Reinstating a suspended or revoked driver license;

Processing commercial driver license transactions;

Applying for a reduced-fee or no-fee identification card;

Applying for a disabled person parking placards;

Verifying a transit training document to drive a transit bus;

Adding an ambulance certificate or firefighter endorsement to a driver license;

Processing DMV Express customers for REAL ID transactions;

To keep employees and customers safe, everyone will be required to wear facial coverings, maintain social distancing between one another and only a limited number of people will be allowed in each office. Customers will have the option to opt-in for text messages that will notify them when their turn is near.

Hours for the DMV offices have changed slightly, with the hours of operation listed as 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, except for Wednesday when the offices will open at 9 a.m. There will be no services offered on Saturday and no extended hours, the department said.

Earlier this month, the DMV offices in San Marcos and in San Diego on Normal Street reopened. The department urges Californians to continue using its virtual services and to refrain from or delay going to any offices if possible.

For more information on the reopening of the chosen field offices, or to see a complete list of the 46 offices that will reopen Thursday