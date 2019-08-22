Gas Leak Closes 4th Avenue Between University and Washington

A gas leak in Hillcrest closed several popular eateries and a busy roadway. NBC 7's Llarisa Abreu reports. (Published Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019)

Several Hillcrest businesses were evacuated and a busy roadway was shut down Thursday due to a gas leak.

The leak was reported at 8:55 a.m. and San Diego Fire-Rescue crews quickly closed 4th Avenue between University and Washington avenues to traffic.

SDFD Capt. David Allen said, while there was no immediate threat, "All gas leaks are definitely serious and dangerous."

Popular eateries including Luna Grill, Bread and Cie, Burger Lounge and Peet's Coffee were evacuated. Officials said they expected the eateries to reopen around noon.

About a half-dozen San Diego Gas & Electric crew members were working to cap the line. Repairs were estimated to be completed before noon, according to Allen.

The leak was reported approximately an hour after a large supply line leak was reported at the San Diego Zoo.

SDG&E officials were on the scene at the zoo leak and were looking to see if there were any other effects along the supply line.

Officials have not connected the two leaks.

There was no word on the cause. An investigation would be conducted.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.