San Diego Zoo, Balboa Park Museums Close Due to Gas Leak

The San Diego Zoo was evacuated Thursday after a 0.75-inch gas main supply line was ruptured by construction crews working on a renovation in the Children's Zoo area of the park.

San Diego Fire-Rescue crews and San Diego Gas & Electric officials were called to 2920 Zoo Drive at 8:11 a.m.

An NBC 7 news photographer arrived soon after and captured video of the supply line leaking. The sound of air could be heard more than 30 feet away.

“Which you can hear, it’s under an extreme amount of pressure,” said San Diego Battalion Chief Rob Hartman while standing in front of the entrance.

An SDG&E spokesperson said the utility's initial investigation shows the construction crew followed protocol by having SDG&E come to the work site and mark the underground lines.

Everything that happened after that is still under investigation, the spokesperson said.

The zoo hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The main entrance was closed so guests were initially rerouted to another side of the property.

However, after 9:30 a.m., zoo administrators sent a message to employees calling for a zoo-wide evacuation.

At 10 a.m., a media representative confirmed to NBC 7 that the zoo would be closed to visitors for the day.

Kim Wile was on a Lyft on her way to visit the zoo and she heard the evacuation information on the radio.

“I had hoped the leak would be fixed by now but obviously it’s not,” Wile said. “My day is a little side-tracked right now but it will be ok.”

SDFD Battalion Chief Discusses Gas Supply Line Leak

San Diego Battalion Chief Rob Hartman talks with NBC 7 about the four-inch supply line that was spewing gas near the main entrance of the San Diego Zoo. (Published Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019)

The animals were still in their respective enclosures.

"All animals at the Zoo are safe and secure," zoo officials said in a written statement.

“Where it’s at, it’s not affecting the animal enclosures,” Hartman said of the gas leak.

As of 11:30 a.m., the leak was stopped. There was no time estimate for when the repairs would be complete.

“This is a supply line. Even if you shut down the valves it takes awhile for the pressure to bleed off so they can come in and do the repair work," Hartman said.

The gas leak closed Park Boulevard temporarily but as of 11 a.m., all lanes were reopened. San Diego police were in the area helping to direct traffic.

Zoo Drive between Village Place and Zoo Place is closed to traffic.

Several museums in Balboa Park have also closed. They include the Natural History Museum, San Diego Museum of Man, the San Diego Museum of Art and Fleet Science Center.

Museums in the park that are not affected include the Japanese Friendship Garden, San Diego Air and SPace Museum, San Diego Automotive Museum, and the Veterans Museum.

Gas Leak Causes Museums in Balboa Park to Close

Several museums in Balboa Park closed due to a gas leak at the San Diego Zoo. NBC 7's Rory Devine has more. (Published 2 hours ago)

Performances the Old Globe for the remainder of the day will also resume, the park said.

At 2:45 p.m., SDG&E said the gas main supply line was a 0.75-inch line. Originally, crews said the ruptured piping was a 4-inch line.

Currently, the zoo is undergoing a redesign of the Children's Zoo area of the park which is located near the front entrance in the southern area of the park.

The area is closed to guests during construction.

San Diego Zoo Global released the following statement:

"At approximately 8:15 a.m. today (Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019), a gas line leak was discovered on Zoo Place, near the San Diego Zoo’s entrance. Out of an abundance of caution, Zoo security and local emergency services made the decision to evacuate San Diego Zoo staff and guests from the area, and closed the Zoo for the remainder of the day. All animals at the Zoo are safe and secure. San Diego Fire, San Diego Police, and San Diego Gas & Electric are on site, and we will follow their guidance."

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.