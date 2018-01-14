Hundreds of Motorcyclists Shut Down I-8 With Tricks: CHP

Hundreds of motorcyclists shut down a San Diego freeway to perform tricks in the middle of the road, causing at least one crash Sunday, officials confirmed.

Hundreds of motorcyclists shut down a San Diego freeway to perform tricks in the middle of the road, causing at least one crash Sunday, officials confirmed.

Officers responded to reports of a crash on eastbound Interstate 8 near Hotel Circle in Mission Valley. When they arrived, they found hundreds of motorcyclists stopping traffic on the busy freeway, California Highway Patrol said.

The riders were performing tricks.

Footage sent to NBC 7 by viewer Shelby Caron showed several motorcyclists off their bikes. At least one motorist was also out of her car in what appeared to be a confrontation with riders.

A viewer told NBC 7 drivers were attempting to get past the cyclists but couldn’t.

Westbound traffic was also stopped as onlookers tried to figure out what was going on, CHP said.

At some point, a minor accident occurred when one of the motorcyclists collided with a car, CHP said. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.