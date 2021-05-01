1,200 Acre Vegetation Fire Burning in Shelter Valley Area

Firefighters are battling a vegetation fire in the Shelter Valley Area.

The fire was first reported at around 4 p.m. Saturday on the 14000 block of Great Southern Overland Stage Route, south of Shelter Valley near Anza-Borrego Desert State Park.

Cal Fire San Diego was at the scene and reported the fire to be 40 acres at around 5 p.m. describing the fire as wind-driven. By 6 p.m. the fire had grown to 1,200-acres. Cal Fire said the fire was burning eastward towards Imperial County.

Evacuations were in progress for the Butterfield Ranch campground. Those evacuated are being told to go to Agua Caliente County Park on 1849 Great Southern Overland Stage Route of, Julian, CA 92036.

No other information was available.

