A four-year-old girl was found wandering through an Escondido neighborhood Wednesday evening, prompting crews to go door-to-door to locate her guardians.

Escondido Police Department (EPD) received a call at about 7:30 p.m. from a resident who said they saw a four-year-old girl identified as “Mia” wandering the area near 1600 Riva Lane, near Washington Park, EPD said.

Nearly two hours later, Mia’s parents had still not been located.

Officers were going door-to-door in an attempt to find the girl’s parents.

The girl appeared to be healthy, EPD said.

Anyone who knows Mia or the whereabouts of her parents is asked to call Escondido Police at 760-839-4722.

No other information was available.

