4 Hurt in Chula Vista Stabbing, 1 Critically

One person was critically injured in a stabbing during a fight Saturday night in Chula Vista, police said.

A fight broke out around 11 p.m. in the back of an apartment complex in the 500 block of Oxford Street, according to Chula Vista Police Department Lt. John Autolino.

When officers arrived, they found four stabbing victims, some with minor wounds, he said. The person with critical injuries was rushed to the hospital for surgeries, Autolino said.

His condition is unknown at this time.

Several other people also suffered minor injuries from the fisticuffs, police said.

Police do not have a suspect in custody at this time.



