355,000 Ballots Cast in San Diego County 3 Weeks Ahead of Election

Because of the pandemic, more people are voting early than ever before. In California, 1.5 million voters have already cast their ballots with less than three weeks to go until election day.

At the Registrar of Voters in San Diego, voters could drop off their ballots at a drive-thru tent on site, walk up to a person to hand off their ballot, or go inside the building to early vote in person.

"I came to drop off my mail in ballot, I wanted to make sure that I did it in person, that it got here safely and that it got counted," said Michelle Garber.

Some voters who came to drop off their ballots in person expressed concern about putting their ballots in the mail.

"You’ve seen all the chatter on both sides, so it's just more safety, in my mind, to know that I actually walked it in and actually dropped it in a box physically and then I actually registered it too to count my vote...so I could see that alright they got it and they're counting it," said Amiko Gubbins.

The Registrar of Voters is also allowing people to get new ballots if they misplaced theirs or never received one and is servicing people who need to change their registration because they moved.