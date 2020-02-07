3-Year-Old Battling Cancer Meets His Idol

Thursday was a special day for a 3-year-old battling cancer because he was able to meet his biggest music idol.

Cristian had the opportunity to meet singer, Blanco Brown.

Brown sings the popular song, “The Git Up,” and it’s the song that Cristian has had on repeat for the past month.

“I love this song, but I was like please can we play any other Blanco song?” Lauren Fiorello, Cristian’s mother said.

She said he first heard the song when his relatives played it as their first song at their wedding, and he was hooked ever since. She said he also listens and watches other music videos from Blanco.

Cristian was diagnosed with Acute lymphoblastic leukemia a few days after his third birthday.

Brown received an email from the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s “Random Acts of Light” Campaign detailing how much of a fan Cristian is.

“As soon as I read the email, I said let’s definitely make it happen because it’ll be my joy to be there, so I’m glad I came,” Brown said.

The family met Brown after his soundcheck for his concert at the House of Blues in downtown.

Cristian was very shy in front of the NBC 7 cameras but as soon as Brown walked up to them, he quickly reached for him and they even started dancing.

“I feel so grateful and I can’t believe this is happening,” Fiorello said.

“I would say I am winning, I get a lot out of seeing someone smile,” Brown said. “I am just thankful that I am able to be part of this platform and being able to make a difference.”

Cristian is expected to be in treatment for another two and a half years.