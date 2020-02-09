3 Separate Stabbings Reported Overnight in Downtown

Three stabbings that happened overnight in the downtown area had even those accustomed to crime in those neighborhoods shaking their heads.

A man was stabbed around 8:20 p.m. Saturday on 24th Street in Barrio Logan after San Diego police said he tried to break up an argument between a couple.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police are still looking for the suspect.

Jesus Robles, who has lived in the neighborhood for 20 years said, "It's unfortunate, but it is, how it is."

NBC 7 asked about whether he would have tried to intervene, Robles said, "If you see it, don't take it into your own hands, call who you need to call," emphasizing he has children.

Twenty minutes later, a 23-year-old man was stabbed at the trolley station on 12th and Imperial near Petco Park.

Police say that man and a woman were arguing on the trolley. When the trolley stopped, they got off, and a 21-year-old woman walked up to that couple to break it up.

Police say she pushed the 23-year-old. The man then turned and punched her, after which police say she stabbed him in the chest.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. She was taken to Las Colinas Women's Detention Facility.

She has been identified as 21-year-old Mileena Garcia from Chula Vista. Her father Mike Garcia, spoke with NBC 7.

"She was trying to protect herself and somebody else, but she just happened to get arrested," he said. "She got the bad end of the stick."

Garcia said his daughter is five feet tall and is not the type who would stand by and let someone get hurt.

"She's kind of damned if you do, damned if you don't. You can't just turn a blind eye on someone putting his hands on his woman. Sometimes you get involved, and things happen," he said.

His daughter is being held on $30,000 bail and is due in court next week.

A third man was stabbed around 2:20 a.m. Sunday and was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect was driving northbound on 9th Avenue with a 32-year-old man following him. They stopped at a stoplight at C Street, then they both got out of their vehicles and started to argue. Police say the suspect stabbed the man in the abdomen one time. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

"That's insane, in one night, that's pretty ludicrous especially taking place in the same areas, that's a little troubling, and a little worrisome," Chris, who lives in the area told NBC 7.