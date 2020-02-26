East County

3 Semi-Trucks Topple on I-8 as High Winds Affect East County

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

Three semi-trucks were involved in separate rollover crashes on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 on Interstate 8 as San Diego's East County faced harsh winds.
At least three semi-trucks overturned in separate incidents on Interstate 8 in the East County, where inland communities were placed under a high wind warning due to gusts that reached 60 mph in some areas.

Since midnight Wednesday, two semi-trucks toppled in Alpine and the third near Buckman Springs. The latest incident was reported shortly before 6 a.m. near Alpine, where California Highway Patrol said the vehicle was on the righthand shoulder.

It is unclear if the drivers in the big rigs were injured in each incident.

Relentless winds are affecting foothills, inland valleys and mountains as a wind advisory from Tuesday upgraded to Wednesday’s high wind warning.

The conditions prompted Mountain Empire Unified School District to shut down Wednesday.

