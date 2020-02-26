High Wind Warning in Inland Communities; Isolated Gusts of 75 MPH Possible

Isolated gusts could reach up to a whopping 75 mph as inland communities in San Diego County face a high wind warning.

The relentless winds will affect inland valleys, foothills and mountains as the warning continues until at least 4 p.m. Thursday. Already as of 5:30 a.m., gusts of up to 60 mph were recorded in Alpine.

An area of high pressure up to our northeast is fueling the gusts. The high wind warning upgraded from Wednesday's wind advisory.

Valleys face winds that may reach over 30 mph and it's best if residents secure patio furniture. Foothills and some valleys could get 45 mph gusts that pose a threat to power lines and trees. Meanwhile, mountain communities and some foothills face 60 mph winds that have the potential to cause power outages and snap trees.

Driving in the affected communities may also be difficult under the conditions.

As we head into the week, we’ll experience unseasonably warm temperatures, with Thursday being the hottest day of the week. That same high pressure that is driving the wind is also spiking temperatures in the county.