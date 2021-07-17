3 Burglary Suspects Arrested After Tip from Citizen in Chula Vista

Three burglary suspects have been arrested thanks to a citizen who called Chula Vista Police regarding a suspicious vehicle parked in front of a residence, CVPD said.

On Friday, a resident notified CVPD of a suspicious vehicle, described as a maroon Infinity sedan, parked in front of a residence located on the 1500 block of Yanonali Ave. The resident told police they believed several people were breaking into a home and directed officers to their location. Once officers arrived on the scene, they detained three people who were attempting to escape.

After being detained, officers recognized the suspects matched the description of a robbery that took place earlier in the week. On Wednesday, a young boy was robbed of his backpack while walking near Otay Ranch High School. The boy said he had been followed by people in a maroon Infinity sedan when he was approached by the suspects who demanded his backpack. The victim feared for his safety and gave the suspects his backpacks. He was uninjured.

Police said approximately $60,000 of the homeowner's property was missing from the residence to include televisions, clothing, jewelry, and other items. Police have yet been able to recover the missing items. CVPD said they believed the suspects took these items earlier from the residence and came back to steal additional property.

During the investigation, officers determined the suspects were responsible for the robbery of the boy's backpack and were able to return the stolen property to the victim.

The suspects have been identified as Lavell Moore,18, Deaveon Bates,18, who have been into county jail on charges of residential burglary and robbery. Emma Mcelroy, 18, has also been arrested and booked into Las Colinas Detention Center on the charge of residential burglary.

"This case highlights the great partnership the Chula Vista Police Department has with the citizens in the Chula Vista community. With the assistance of a concerned citizen, officers were able to return the stolen property to a robbery victim and arrest three burglary suspects," CVPD said in a release.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have any information can contact the Chula Vista Police Department at 619-691-5151 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.