3 SDPD Patrol Cars Crash During Ocean Beach Pursuit

Three San Diego police patrol vehicles were involved in crashes during a brief pursuit of a drunk driving suspect in Ocean Beach early Monday.

Officers attempted to pull over an SUV at about 1:20 a.m. for driving without license plates near Nimitz Boulevard and Voltaire Street but the driver took off, running a stop sign in the process, San Diego Police Department officer John Buttle said.

The driver of the SUV was looping through the Point Loma Heights neighborhood with SDPD close behind when two SDPD patrol cars crashed into each other while making a U-turn, SDPD officer Sandra Brown said.

Then, a third patrol car was hit when the driver slammed into it. Buttle said it was not clear if that crash was intentional.

No officers were injured.

The driver continued and crashed into a bystander’s car head-on, injuring the person inside. The person was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The driver hopped out of his vehicle and took off on foot, hopping a fence and running down an embankment to Nimitz Boulevard. That's where the driver was detained by police.

Brown said the driver faces multiple charges, including driving under the influence.

No other information was available.

