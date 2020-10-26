2nd Mission Vista HS Student Tests Positive For COVID-19, Classes Continue

Mission Vista High School staff notified guardians Sunday that a second student has tested positive for the novel coronavirus while assuring families it was safe for classes to resume on Monday.

Interim Principal Jeremy Walden said administrators were notified on Sunday of the positive case, which is unrelated to the school's first case made public last week. They immediately notified San Diego County public health leaders to begin an investigation.

"I understand that news of a second positive case may be concerning to some of our Classic families; however, the number of incidences at MVHS remains below CDHP's threshold of 5% positive cases prior to school closures," Walden said in an email to families.

A separate email from the Vista Unified School District said, "School leaders, in conjunction with public health officials, have determined there is no need at this time to close our school. We have cleaned and disinfected, as appropriate, and our campus has been deemed safe for occupancy."

Students and staff who may have been in close contact with the infected student have been notified individually and told to quarantine, school officials said. It was not immediately clear how many people were notified.

Keri Avila said students at Mission Vista High -- where 130 students and 4 teachers were quarantined after a student came to school and later tested positive for the coronavirus -- move from classroom to classroom, meaning more students can get exposed, reports NBC 7 education reporter Rory Devine.

The VUSD said in their email that all students and staff should "consider ourselves as being potentially exposed," and asked guardians to be on the lookout for symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of break, sore throat, muscle aches and loss of smell or taste.

Last week, about 130 students and four staff members were told to quarantine because they may have come in close contact with an infected student during four classes on Tuesday. The student was given a positive COVID-19 diagnosis on Wednesday night.

In the first case of coronavirus at Mission Vista High School, the classes the students attended were turned into a distance learning classes, according to VUSD. It is unclear if that model will be used in the school's second case.

NBC 7's Steve Luke spoke with Dr. Mark Sawyer, an infectious disease specialist at UCSD and Rady Children's Hospital who is on a panel advising the San Diego Unified School District about its re-opening plans.

VUSD made the decision to implement a 14-day quarantine in accordance with the COVID-19 Decision Tree, VUSD said. The decision tree keeps track of any student or staff member in any of the following three categories:

Students or staff members experiencing symptoms

Students or staff members who have had close contact with a person confirmed to have COVID-19 Students or

Staff members who are COVID-19 positive

VUSD opened campus for in-class instruction on October 20.

According to the district's plan posted on its website, there is enhanced sanitation, additional handwashing stations, specific entrances and exits, and students and staff are required to wear masks.

To view more information about VUSD's health and safety page, click here.