2025 will be the last year for the Padres pink and mint City Connect uniforms

Striking alternate jersey combination to be retired after four seasons

By Derek Togerson

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 19: Fernando Tatis Jr. #23 of the San Diego Padres tosses his bat after hitting a home run in the third inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Petco Park on April 19, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Matt Thomas/San Diego Padres/Getty Images)

Love them or hate them, it's impossible to ignore them. When the Padres came out with their City Connect uniforms in 2022, the pink and mint combination became a divisive dressing (for the record, nearly all of the many players I've spoken with love them).

So, when the Friars released their giveaway and promotional schedule describing all the fun stuff fans can expect at Petco Park this season, one line in-particular stood out:

"... and the final year of the club’s pink and mint City Connect uniforms ..."

Yes, the City Connect's time has has come. The colorful clothing they wear for every Friday night home game will be retired after the 2025 season. This is not something the team is choosing to do on a whim. Major League Baseball mandates every team only keep a version of their City Connect attire for a few years before moving on.

Which, incidentally, is exactly what the Padres are doing. They're already in the process of designing the next iteration of their City Connect regalia. A release date for that has not been revealed but, if their first foray into alternate attire is any indication, the next one will certainly not be boring.

