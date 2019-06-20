The area surrounding the San Diego Convention Center will become "Comic-Con pass holders only" during the annual pop-culture convention again this year -- meaning cars, scooters and other mobility devices will not be allowed.

Harbor Drive between First Avenue and Park Boulevard -- the road directly in front of the convention center -- will be closed to all traffic during San Diego Comic-Con's five-day stint from Wednesday, July 17, to Sunday, July 21.

That means no vehicles, bicycles, scooters, skateboards or any other transportation devices will be allowed to operate in the area whether you have a badge to the convention or not.

So, if you're traveling by Uber or Lyft or taking a dockless scooter or bike to the convention, be sure to end your ride outside of the cordoned off area.

The closures are planned for:

Wednesday, July 17 from 3 to 10 p.m.

Thursday, July 18 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday, July 19 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, July 20 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, July 21 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The area will be open to foot traffic; however to enter the cordoned area, a valid Comic-Con 2019 badge or a registration pass will need to be shown. A badge will grant pedestrians access to the convention center and its surrounding terraces, sidewalks, and underground parking garage.

Those without a badge will still be able to access some areas, including the parks, promenade, and shopping centers located along the waterfront and behind the convention center. The Fishing pier and water ferries will also be accessible to all during the convention.

Those that have a valid convention center permit parking or are utilizing the Marriott Marina hotel or parking garage must show proof to access the cordoned off area. Access will be granted through the entrance on First Avenue only. Similarly, access to the Hilton San Diego Bayfront will only be granted to those with proof they are a guest or have pre-paid parking via the Park Boulevard entrance.

Answers to other questions can be found here.

The move is meant to improve safety and security during one of the biggest pop culture conventions in the world. The annual event draws about 135,000 people to the downtown San Diego site each year, according to organizers.

San Diego Comic-Con is celebrating its 30th year at the Convention Center and 50th year in existence. The first convention -- called San Diego’s Golden State Comic-Con -- was held in August 1970 and drew 300 guests to a packed U.S. Grant Hotel.

The annual convention generates an estimated $149 million for the regional economy, the city said.