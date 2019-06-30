Big Bay Boom 2019: Where to Watch & How to Get There

A spectacular photo, captured by Danny Grobe, of the Big Bay Boom 4th of July show in 2016.

San Diego’s biggest Fourth of July Fireworks show, the Big Bay Boom, is right around the corner and, if you're one of the up to half-million spectators expected, there are a few things to consider.

For starters, some of the best spots to watch the fireworks show include:

Shelter Island

Harbor Island

North Embarcadero

Marina District

Coronado Ferry Landing

Bring blankets or lawn chairs to make your spot extra comfortable.

Secondly, to get there among the large crowds, the Port of San Diego strongly encourages the use of public transportation. Free shuttle service is available to Shelter Island and Harbor Island. Plenty of free parking is also available at Qualcomm Stadium, where you can then catch a ride on the trolley to the Big Bay Boom.

Harbor Island’s free shuttle service will be provided by Sun Diego Charter Company. Pick-up will be at the San Diego International Airport's Long Term Parking Lot, west of Airport Terminal 2. Passengers will be dropped off and picked up after the show at the San Diego Harbor Police Headquarters.

Shuttle service begins departing at 5:30 p.m., and the final shuttle run will be at midnight. Park at the airport parking lot off McCain Road and Airport Terminal Road. Note that shuttle service is free, but parking at this lot will cost $12 (cash) per car.

Shelter Island’s free shuttle bus will be provided by Old Town Trolley, from the corner of Carleton and Rosecrans streets in Point Loma, adjacent to West Marine. The shuttle will drop off and pick up riders in front of the gazebo near Bali Hai Restaurant on Shelter Island. Shuttle service begins departing at 3 p.m. and the final shuttle run will be at 11 p.m.

North Embarcadero parking is available from Grape Street to Broadway including at the B Street Pier. There are various lots and streets from Harbor Drive to Pacific Highway as well.

Marina District parking is available at Navy Pier, the G Street Mole/Fish Market and Harbor Drive, where available.

The Coronado Ferry Landing has parking options available in the shopping center, as well as on the public streets in the general vicinity.

Something new this year is reserved parking. Yes, you read that correctly. Using parking reservation apps like ParkWhiz or SpotHero you can reserve your parking spot the day of in downtown.

The Big Bay Boom starts at 9 p.m. sharp, so plan accordingly; it's sure to be a blast.

For more information on Big Bay Boom, click here.

For NBC 7's extensive guide on 19 Fourth of July fireworks displays across San Diego County (including Big Bay Boom, plus a map, click here.)