2 teens on e-bike injured in crash with car in University City

The injuries were not considered to be life-threatening

By City News Service

A 16-year-old boy riding an electric bicycle and his 16-year-old girl passenger were seriously injured when they were struck by a vehicle in University City, the San Diego Police Department said in a statement Thursday.

The collision happened at 4:55 p.m. Wednesday on Genesee Avenue when a 39-year-old man driving a 2016 Mazda 3 northbound turned left on a Highway 52 on-ramp in front of the southbound bicycle, the SDPD statement said.

The bicycle struck the Mazda, police said, and the bicyclist and his passenger were injured and hospitalized with the boy rider receiving a fractured femur and his passenger receiving abrasions.

The injuries were not considered to be life-threatening, police said, and alcohol was not a factor in the collision.

The SDPD Traffic Division was investigating.

