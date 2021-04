Two people were killed in a crash Wednesday night near SeaWorld, according to police.

A vehicle with four passengers, including at least one child, crashed into a pole along Sea World Drive at Sea World Way just before 9:30 p.m., according to SDPD Officer John Buttle. Buttle could not confirm the ages of the deceased passengers.

A family reunification center was being set up at South Shores and Sea World Drive, Buttle said.

