2 Found Dead After Fire at North County Horse Ranch

By Eric S. Page

San Diego Sheriff's deputies confirmed Saturday morning that two people had been found dead after an overnight blaze in San Marcos.

Firefighters were called shortly before 2 a.m to the 2600 block of Twin Oaks Valley Road, where a home and several of the trailers on the Liz Bolton Stables site were engulfed by flames.

After the fire was extinguished, human remains were located, according to deputies. Detectives from the sheriff's bomb/arson team were called out and are investigating the cause of the fire.

No animals or firefighters were harmed by the fire.

The horse ranch is in an unincorporated area of San Marcos. According to the Liz Bolton Stable website, Bolton is a longtime accomplished rider, earning a championship title at the age of 18. She has been operating the stables since 1993.

By 7 a.m., mop-up operations were underway and were expected to take several more hours.

