Two adorable, tiny puppies were pulled out from the garbage of a trash can at the Old Town trolley station on Jan. 12. Once they get a little older, these pups will need a forever home. (Published 6 hours ago)

A pair of tiny, white puppies that were pulled out of a trash can at the Old Town trolley station earlier this month will soon look for a loving home.

The 7-week-old Chihuahuas appear to be in a good health, despite their ordeal. County officials say they were discovered on Jan. 12.

This marks the second time in ten days that puppies have been found tossed in the garbage in San Diego County this month, according to county officials.

“There is no reason whatsoever to dump puppies, kittens or any other animals in a trash can where they are certain to die,” said County Animal Services Director Dan DeSousa, in a statement. “Anyone can drop off unwanted animals at County Animal Services where they’ll have an opportunity to find a good, loving home.”



Animal control officers picked up the tiny dogs after they were discovered and took them to the county's animal shelter on Gaines Street. Veterinary staff determined that both of the pups are healthy girls.

Since the puppies are so young, County Animal Services asked a rescue group to take care of them for now. After they get a little older, the puppies will be put up for adoption.

In a separate case this month, there were two other puppies found inside a box at a dumpster in the Midway area on Jan. 2. County officials said the dogs were only about 12 days old and believed to be King Charles spaniels.

If you have information on who abandoned these puppies, call County Animal Services at (619)767-2740. The suspects could face up to three years in prison, a fine of up to $20,000 or both if convicted of animal cruelty.

The department asked the public to call (619)236-2341 if anyone witnesses animal abuse or neglect.