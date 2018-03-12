San Diego Crimestoppers released these images in their pursuit of two people accused of using a woman's credit card to rack up $1,300 in purchases in Santee.

Four people suspected of stealing a woman’s wallet charged nearly $1,300 on the victim’s credit cards in January before two were arrested; however, San Diego County Crime Stoppers and the Santee Sheriff’s Station are still looking for the remaining two suspects.

A woman reported her wallet lost or stolen during her trip to Vons located on Mission Gorge Road in Santee on January 20.

The four suspects accused of identity theft immediately used the stolen cards to purchase items from Sketchers, Ross, Buffalo Wild Wings, Walmart, and Home Depot, totaling about $1,300, according to San Diego County Crime Stoppers.

San Diego County Crime Stoppers described one of the remaining suspects as a 6-feet tall, 40- to 50-year-old man with grey hair.

San Diego County Crime Stoppers described the other remaining suspect as a 5-feet, 6-inches tall, 40-year-old woman who weighs about 230 pounds. She was described as having short burgundy or purple hair and wearing glasses.

The man was last seen wearing a yellow and black plaid jacket and blue jeans. The woman was last seen wearing a black biker jacket with a possible shark fin on the back, a black shirt, black leggings, and black mid-calf combat boots.

San Diego County Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that would help in their arrest.

If you have any information on these two suspects, call the San Diego County Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477 or the Santee Sheriff’s Station at (619) 956-4000.



