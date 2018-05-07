Two U.S. Marines were shot during live-fire training in Twentynine Palms, California, The U.S. Marine Corps said Monday.

The Marines assigned to 3rd Battalion, 4th Marines were conducting a scheduled training exercise aboard Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center on Sunday when they sustained gunshot wounds, USMC said.

The Marine Corps said the injuries were from small arms gunfire.

Both were transported by helicopter to area hospitals. On Monday, one Marine remained hospitalized and was in serious condition, USMC said. The second marine had been released.

What led up to the Marines being struck by gunfire was not made clear. USMC said they were investigating the circumstances of the accident.

"Military training is an inherently dangerous task and the 1st Marine Division takes every precaution to ensure the safety of our training," a statement from USMC read.

3rd Battalion, Fourth Marines falls under 7th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division based out of Camp Pendleton.

No other information was available.

Correction: After this story was published, the USMC corrected previous information stating the two Marines were Camp Pendleton-based. The Marines fall under 1st Marine Division, which is Camp Pendleton-based, but they are stationed in Twentynine Palms.