1 Year After Deadly Grantville Shooting, SDPD Renews Call for Tips

One year after a man was shot to death in Grantville, San Diego police are renewing their call for tips in hopes of finding the suspect in the unsolved case.

Mario “Tony” Bullard, 35, was found on May 21, 2019, laying on the ground near the corner of Holabird Street and Vandever Avenue just before 3 a.m.

He had at least one gunshot wound and, despite life-saving measures, Bullard died at the scene, the San Diego Police Department said.

On the anniversary of his death, SDPD is renewing its call for answers by offering a $1,000 reward, through San Diego County Crime Stoppers, for any tip that leads to an arrest in the case.

Officers described the suspect as a 5-foot-6 man. At the time, he was wearing all black and carrying a backpack while running westbound on Vander Avenue towards Mission Gorge Road. SDPD did not have an estimate for his age.

Shortly after the shooting, police said a man matching the description had been detained and was transported to SDPD Headquarters for questioning. But after he was interviewed, he was released, officers said.

A suspect has still not been arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to call SDPD at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477. Tips can also be made online. Visit www.sdcrimestoppers.org for more information.